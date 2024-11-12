AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Announces The Cast Of The Earth Kingdom For Season 2

In September, Netflix announced the start of production on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. An adaptation of the beloved animated series, the upcoming season in the live-action reimagining will almost certainly take us to Ba Sing Se where we'll become acquainted with the Earth Kingdom.

We recently learned that Miya Cech will be playing Toph Beifong, a master earthbender and a fan-favorite member of the main group. And now Netflix has revealed the supporting Earth Kingdom cast joining Cech in the series.

Eight more cast members were revealed today: Chin Han as Long Feng (leader of the Dai Li in the original series), Justin Chien as King Kuei (ruler of the Earth Kingdom), Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee (a guide in Ba Sing Se), Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong (Toph’s mother), Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder (a professional fighter in the Earth Kingdom), Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei (a professor at Ba Sing Se university), Lourdes Faberes as General Sung (a general of the Earth Kingdom military), and Rekha Sharma as Amita (a seemingly new character possibly created specifically for the live-action series).

Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on Netflix in February 2024. The live-action series was met with mixed reception, but popular enough to warrant a second and third season, which will conclude the adaptation.

Series executive producer Jabbar Raisani has already acknowledged that they will be condensing some of the content from the anime for the live-action series but based on the latest casting announcements, it seems that we'll be spending a good amount of time in Ba Sing Se.

“We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues in Season 2,” said executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani at the start of production back in September. "We are going to show the real-world versions of iconic scenes from the original, and explore some of the stories that the animation didn’t. Mainly — we’re looking forward to seeing our gang all together again.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an adaptation of the animated adventure fantasy television series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon. Set in a fictional world where human civilization is divided into four nations based on the four classical elements, the story follows a young boy named Aang. While some people known as "benders" can telekinetically manipulate one of the four elements, Aang is the titular Avatar who is capable of mastering and manipulating all four elements. Awaking after a 100-year slumber, Aang discovers he's the last remaining Airbender. With the world threatened by the imperialistic Fire Nation, Aang and his friends Katara, a waterbender, and her brother Sokka, set off on a journey to restore balance to the world.

Netflix has not yet announced when Avatar: The Last Airbender will return for its second season.