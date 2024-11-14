POKEMON TRADING CARD GAME POCKET Adding New Boosters This Year; Limited Card Trading In 2025

The Pokemon Company has shared a brief statement regarding the future of Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, following the mobile app's incredibly successful launch last month. While specifics were not shared, the company did confirm plans to host a variety of in-game events. Additionally, players can look forward to the addition of new booster packs by the end of this year and the introduction of card trading in 2025.

"To begin with, we plan to add new booster packs by the end of the year," The Pokemon Company said in the statement. "In addition, we are aiming to add a feature that allows certain cards to be traded starting in January 2025. We are planning to gradually expand the selection of cards that are able to be traded."

At this point, it seems we'll have to wait a little longer for specific details, but at least now we know we can look forward to card trading in January 2025 — even if it will be in a limited fashion to begin with.

The Pokemon Company also teased "new features" in development but didn't go into specifics. "We plan to announce more details about the update as the dates for the addition of these features are finalized, so please look forward to it," the company said.

Hi everyone! Today, I'd like to share a brief statement by the #PokemonTCGPocket Team about more immediate updates coming to the game in the next few months.



I look forward to sharing more details with everyone as they become available! pic.twitter.com/eaN35vRpSw — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) November 13, 2024

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched in October 2024 for iOS and Android devices. It invites both veterans and newcomers to experience the thrill of opening booster packs, discovering cards, and battling — completely reimagining the experience of collecting Pokemon TCG cards in an approachable and fun digital format that's easily accessible from mobile devices.

Described as "free-to-start," players are able to open up to two booster packs per day at no cost. Additional packs can be opened for those who opt to spend money on things like the Premium Pass, which grants an additional 30 packs per month, or Poke Gold. But for those looking for a casual experience to help fulfill the joy of ripping packs and collecting digital cards, the free option is perfectly fine.

Cards are a mix of nostalgic illustrations as well as new artwork found only in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. Additionally, some cards feature special visual effects, such as parallax effects that offer depth and dimension. "Immersive cards" allow players "to leap into the world of the card's illustration."

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket also allows you to engage in quick battles with streamlined rules that have been optimized for mobile devices. Single-player and multiplayer battles are available. For beginners and casual players, you can enjoy automatic battles, rental decks, and auto-build.