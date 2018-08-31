ENDRO~! Gets A Second Trailer Showcasing Its Characters

The official website for the Endro~! anime presented its second character. This time it is about Seyla, which will be voiced by the actress Shiina Natsukawa. In addition to this, it is also possible to see the first details of the character. This new series is animated by Studio Gokumi and will be released on Japanese television in January 2019.



The website itself describes the character of Seyla as a pretty serious elf who is good at taking care of others. However, the same does not happen with household chores, for which she has in denial. She also has very bad vision and is not able to use a bow.



With this announcement, Shiina Natsukawa joins a cast that currently has actress Hikaru Akao voicing the character of Yulia Sharudet. The announcement of this actress was also made through a presentation video less than a month ago.



For this new project, the Japanese studio has recruited part of the team that worked on the Yuyushiki animated series. Kaori (Yuyushiki, How to keep a mummy) will be the director of this anime, who will again have Takashi Aoshima (Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily, Love Lab, Himouto! Umaru-chan) for the composition of the script. Namori, author of the original Yuyushiki manga, is responsible for the designs of Endro~!, which will be adapted to the anime by Haruko Iizuka (Sisters of Wellber, Tamayura, Children of the Whales).



As part of this project, a manga adaptation is being done by Izumi Minami. The work is currently in publication through the Comics Fire website of Hobby Japan.