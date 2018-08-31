Eto Mori's DIVE!! Is Coming to the United States and Other Countries This December

Dive!! is not the most popular anime out there, but before the end of the year, the series will get the chance to reach a wider audience, so who knows what might happen.

Not everyone seems to know of Eto Mori's DIVE!!, a popular youth novel series. Now, we understand that Sentai Filmworks is has licensed the anime adaptation with a plan to release it in United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Wales, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, South Africa, Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

The plan is to release the first episode in December of this year, so fans of the novels will have something to look forward to in just a few months. It should be noted that Sentai Filmworks are not creating an anime here since one is already available.

The company is just taking what is on offer in a bid to release it in countries it never aired before.

We should note that DIVE!! First aired on Fuji TV's Noitamina back in July of 2017, which is more than a year ago. It also, for a time, streamed on Anime Strike, an entertainment arm of Amazon that is no longer around.

Here’s a description of the show:

“The story centers on the Mizuki Diving Club (MDC) member Tomoki Sakai. The MDC has fallen on hard times, and their sponsors are preparing to pull their support. They promise to give the club another year of support if the new coach, Kayoko Asaki, can get one of the members into the Olympics in a year's time.”

We’re not exactly sure when in December the first episodes will air, but surely, this information will no doubt be revealed soon.