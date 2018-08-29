The Artists For FAIRY TAIL'S Last Season Have Been Revealed

Fairy Tail fans are anxiously waiting for the anime's new and final season this October. Of course, no anime is complete without an opening and ending. Here are Fairy Tail's new musical artists.

The anime website of Fairy Tail announced the artists in charge of putting the opening and closing theme to the last season of the series. The group is in charge of providing the opening to the anime with their song "power of the dream", while the Japanese singer Beverly will do the same with the ending with her song "Endless Harmony". Fairy Tail will return to TV Tokyo this coming autumn, on October 7.



This last season of Fairy Tail has the same technical and artistic team as previous seasons. Shinji Ishihira will be in charge once again of the direction of this animated project of A-1 Pictures and Bridge, while Masashi Sogo is again responsible for the script. The character design will be carried out by another artist on this occasion. This is Shinji Takeuchi, although he will be assisted by Toshihiko Sano, responsible for the character designs of the second season in 2014.



Nor does the distribution of voices vary from previous seasons, headed by:

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu

Aya Hirano as Lucy

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Yūichi Nakamura as Gray

Sayaka Ohara as Erza

This animated adaptation of the successful Hiro Mashima manga began airing on Japanese television in October 2009 and in all this time it has accumulated a total of 277 episodes. In addition to the animated series, Fairy Tail has two films: Fairy Tail: The Priestess of the Phoenix and Fairy Tail Dragon Cry, the latter premiered in May 2017.



Hiro Mashima finished Fairy Tail in July 2017 after 11 years of publication and its chapters have been compiled in a total of 63 volumes. His success, in addition, led him to have his own animated adaptation, as well as several OVAs, films and a theatrical adaptation.



