Netflix Hypes Anime Slate For January 2025: SAKAMOTO DAYS, MY HAPPY MARRIAGE, And More

With just a few days until we ring in the New Year, the official Netflix Anime YouTube channel has given fans a sneak peek of next month's slate of shows. A new video was uploaded, highlighting some of the popular series that are now streaming or coming soon to the platform.

The sizzle reel highlights Uzumaki: Animated TV Series and Beastars Final Season Part 1, both of which are currently playing on the streaming service. It also teases upcoming titles such as Sakamoto Days, My Happy Marriage Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2, and Babanba Banban Vampire.

Debuting on January 6, 2025, My Happy Marriage Season 2 continues the unexpected romance between Miyo Saimori and a supposed cold-hearted commander named Kiyoka Kudou. Based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, My Happy Marriage is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takehiro Kubota. Yen Press, which publishes the English version of the series, describes the story:

IS THIS MARRIAGE A BLESSING? OR A CURSE? ​Born talentless to a noble family famous for their supernatural abilities, Miyo Saimori is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When Miyo finally comes of marriageable age, though, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life crumble after she discovers her fiancé’s identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides all fled within three days of their engagements. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, both realize the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.

Arriving on January 11 is Sakamoto Days, an adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s comedy action manga. The story focuses on a retired legendary hitman, Taro Sakamoto, who has since settled into a quiet and mundane life as a family man. However, when former enemies and colleagues from his hitman days come to seek revenge, Sakamoto must use his exceptional combat skills to protect his loved ones and defeat his adversaries — all while trying to maintain his ordinary facade. The official synopsis reads:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Also debuting on January 11, 2025, will be Babanba Banban Vampire. Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiromasa Okujima, Babanba Banban Vampire follows Ranmaru, a 450-year-old zombie who has been working part-time at a public bathhouse while searching for the blood of an 18-year-old virgin. At the same time, he protects the virginity of his 15-year-old son, Rihito, who falls in love with a girl from class.

Finally, we've got The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 debuting on January 30, 2025. The second season of this fantastical adventure actually premiered in October in Japan, but will reach a new audience through Netflix next month. The synopsis, described by Kodansha USA, the publisher of the English version of the manga, reads:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God’s Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival’s life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he’s ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn’t know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival’s destiny... and how it’s connected to the end of the world?

Netflix has become one of the major players in the anime space and is home to some of the biggest shows and movies. As anime continues to grow in popularity worldwide, we should continue to see Netflix grow its catalog. Which of these series are you excited to see in 2025?