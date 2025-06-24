SQUID GAME Season 3 Is A "New Start," According To Series Actor Lee Byung-hun

Seong Gi-hun's (aka Player 456) story may be coming to an end with Season 3 of Squid Game, but it may not be the end of the franchise. While series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously hinted at Netflix wanting to keep the franchise alive following the third season, nothing official has been announced yet.

That could change once Season 3 premieres, especially if comments made by series actor Lee Byung-hun are any indication. During a recent press conference for Squid Game Season 3, the cast was asked to sum up the end of Season 3 in three words.

Dong-hyuk, Jung-jae, and Gyu-young each reportedly gave definitive answers, such as "Finale" and "Harmony." However, Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man, described it as "New Start."

"It's a dual meaning," he added, resportedly with a "wry smile."

Byung-hu had actually referred to Season 3 as a new start on more than one occasion during the press release. When asked how he felt about the way the show concluded, Byung-hu said:

"Director Hwang keeps saying it's a finale. But when I first read it [the script], I felt it could be a finale, but at the same time, it could be a new start. It's my personal opinion, but if the audience's love and support increase, we'll never know what happens."

Byung-hu's comments shouldn't be taken as confirmation that we'll be getting a fourth season or a spin-off, especially since Netflix has yet to make any official announcement. However, his summation as a "New Start" is certainly an interesting word choice, especially with what Hwang Dong-hyuk had said.

Speaking to The Wrap back in December, Dong-hyuk stated, "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away."

The first season of Squid Game became Netflix's all=time most-watched show, with 142 million households and 1.65 billion hours watched in its first month. Season 2 shattered records with an incredible 68 million views at launch and racked up around 152 million total views, securing its spot as one of Netflix’s top three most-watched seasons of all time.

Given those sort of viewership numbers, Netflix would be crazy to abandon the series after just three seasons. Although Hwang Dong-hyuk does expect the Squid Game franchise to live on, he's not sure if he'll be a part of it beyond these three seasons.

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?

“Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?” Hwang previously said. “But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 27th. An early screening of the first episode reportedly received a standing ovation.