SQUID GAME Season 3 Early Screening Receives Standing Ovation

Squid Game Season 3 is officially set to prmeiere on Netflix later this week, but the first episodes was screened for the first time at the Paris Theater earlier this week, and the response has fans excited for what's to come.

According to AllKPop, "the audience erupted into applause and cheers" following the screening of the upcoming season's first episode. While specific episode details were not revealed, the site made note of "the intensified storyline and heightened immersion compared to previous seasons."

The intensity of the third and final season of the show shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as it will serve as the end of Seong Gi-hun's story. The season will pick up directly after Season 2 which ended with Seong Gi-hun's failed rebellion in attempt to overthrow The Front Man and end the death games once and for all.

Previous trailers for Season 3 have already teased what look to be more intense games and a climactic build-up leading towards a highly anticipated face-to-face meeting between Seong Gi-hun and The Front Man.

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?

“We did our very best to bring you Season 3 as soon as possible, and now we’re finally here," series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk told the audience. "I promise it won’t disappoint.”

Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on Friday, June 27th exclusively on Netflix. Although it will mark the end of Gi-hun's particular story, the dystopian survival thriller franchise will likely continue with spin-offs. Earlier this year, Hwang hinted that Netflix "has a plan" to continue the franchise, although he's not sure if he will be involved in any future projects.