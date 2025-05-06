SQUID GAME Season 3 Trailer Teases The Final Death Games

Get ready for another round of death games. With Tudum 2025 right around the corner, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Squid Game Season 3.

For months now, fans have been waiting for answers following the Season 2 finale, which left us on the edge of our seats following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger. The failed rebellion for Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, resulted in the death of his best friend, Jung-bae, at the hands of The Front Man; but, we weren't sure exactly what would come next for the remaining players.

As it turns out, more death games await. The trailer for Season 3 begins with the return of Player 456, who awakens from a casket in the middle of the player dormitory. From there, we see a reel of what looks to be more intense games. The most intriguing one seems to involve a gumball machine that appears to be splitting the players into two teams, red and blue. And from the looks of it, some close pairs are going to be split on opposite sides. The trailer continues to build until the very end, when we hear a mysterious baby crying.

It's time to play the final games. Squid Game Season 3. June 27, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/XumaHzT2HY — Squid Game (@squidgame) May 5, 2025

Interestingly, there was no sight of Cheol-su, Young-hee's "boyfriend," who was briefly teased at the end of the second season. Red Light, Green Light is one of the most iconic games in the Squid Game series, so I suspect it will return in some form for the final season.

Squid Game Season 3 is slated to premiere on June 27th, exclusively on Netflix. Fans will get at least one more look at the upcoming season at Tudum 2025 later this month. It's unclear exactly what presence Squid Game will have at the event, but it's possible we'll get a longer trailer. There is something to be said about going into the third and final season with as little spoiled as possible, though.

As previously confirmed, Squid Game Season 3 will serve as the end of Seong Gi-hun's story, but Netflix has already expressed a desire to continue with the franchise in some form.

Series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk previously addressed the possibility of a spin-off series, suggesting it could help fill in the gaps or explore the backstories of some of the side characters.

We'll hopefully learn more about Squid Game Season 3 and any potential spin-offs at Netflix Tudum 2025, which will stream live on Saturday, May 31st at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.