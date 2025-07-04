New Leaks Reveal BLACK CLOVER Anime Season 5 Is In Production, Will Also Receive A Sequel

The world of Black Clover is roaring back to life. After a four-year break, the beloved anime adaptation is officially returning with a sequel series, as confirmed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32 (leaked on July 3, 2025). The announcement, first reported by @ShonenJumpNews, marks the long-awaited return of Asta and Liebe to TV screens and fans are already bracing for a wave of devil-infused action. Check out the tweet below:

Black Clover TV Anime has officially confirmed a Sequel/Season 2 to be in production in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32.



More details will be revealed in the future. pic.twitter.com/Hpxf7Uk63x — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 3, 2025

New Visual and Designs Revealed

To celebrate the sequel’s confirmation, a powerful new visual featuring Asta in his Devil Union form was unveiled in the leak, teasing a more intense, evolved version of the fan-favorite hero. In addition to the key visual, updated character designs for both Asta and Liebe are said to be shown in an upcoming promotional video, which will go live on official platforms around Monday, July 7th the publication date of the Weekly Shonen Jump issue.

QR codes in the magazine point to the official Black Clover anime website and the Shonen Jump YouTube channel, where the video is expected to drop.

Black Clover Returns After Spade Kingdom Arc

The Black Clover anime originally aired 170 episodes from 2017 to 2021, concluding with the end of the Spade Kingdom arc. Since then, the franchise has seen a steady stream of content, including the feature film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King and multiple OVA specials but the main TV anime had remained dormant.

The new sequel will serve as Season 5, continuing Asta’s journey following the dramatic events of the Spade Kingdom Raid. While Studio Pierrot (the studio behind all previous seasons) has not yet issued an official statement, the leaked Weekly Shonen Jump confirmation is already being treated as gospel by longtime fans and anime insiders alike.

What to Expect From the Sequel

With production now officially underway, industry expectations suggest that the anime could return within the next 18 to 24 months placing its release window sometime in late 2026. This aligns with typical timelines for large-scale anime sequels, especially those promising higher animation quality and tighter storytelling.

The leak also hints that the upcoming sequel may draw heavily from the manga’s post-Spade Kingdom story arcs, setting up massive confrontations, new magic evolutions, and the rise of fresh threats. Given the popularity of Asta, Yuno, and the Black Bulls, the return of Black Clover is poised to re-ignite fan enthusiasm across the globe.

While Shueisha and Studio Pierrot have yet to make an official press release, the credibility of Weekly Shonen Jump leaks has proven reliable time and time again. With updated designs, a new visual, and a trailer on the horizon, Black Clover is clearly back on the battlefield and fans are ready to follow Asta wherever his blade leads.

More details are expected in the coming weeks as the promotional campaign heats up. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!