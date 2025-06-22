RANMA 1/2 Season 2 Premieres This October; First Trailer Revealed With Cast Details

The highly anticipated second season fo the Ranma 1/2 anime series is set to premiere this October. A promo video was released alongside the premiere date, teasing the next chapter in the romantic martial arts comedy while highlighting some of the new character voices joining the cast.

According to the details, Season 2 of Ranma 1/2 will start airing on Nippon Television in October 2025 with nationwide broadcast on Nippon Television Network. Episodes will also be available exclusively on Netflix immediately after they broadcast.

Written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, Ranma 1/2 follows Ranma Saotome, a teenage martial artist who experiences a gender-bending curses after falling into the springs of Jusenkyo while training. As a result, his body transforms into a girl when exposed to cold water and reverts back into a boy while in hot water.

Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation of Ranma 1/2 is technically a remake, as the original anime adaptation aired from 1989 to 1992. This newest series is directed by Konosuke Uda with series composition by Kimiko Ueno and character design from Hiromi Taniguchi.

Takahashi's manga ran from 1987 to 1996, while the original anime aired from 1989 to 1992. Both works were highly popular for their over-the-top humor, including gender-swapping hijinks, memorable characters, and fun martial arts fight sequences. While some of its gender humor could be considered outdated by today's standards, the cult classic series has inspired countless gender-swap and romantic comedy anime.

RANMA1/2 RETURNS WITH SEASON 2. Premiering exclusively on Netflix this October 👊



Brace yourselves for the hilarious romantic comedy's return! What antics and arguments will Ranma and Akane get into next? pic.twitter.com/tmOY3tMcbS — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 22, 2025

Reception to studio MAPPA's adaptation has overwhelmingly positive with praise for its polished visuals and fluid animation, especially martial arts sequences. From the character designs to the overall story, the series sticks more closely to the manga than the original anime. As teased in the trailer above, Season 2 will feature some new voice actors, as well as some returning actors in new roles:

Mousse: Toshihiko Seki (returning voice actor)

Toshihiko Seki (returning voice actor) Ukyo Kuonji: Kaori Nazuka (Suirei in The Apothecary Diaries )

Kaori Nazuka (Suirei in ) Cologne: Ako Mayama (Fortune Teller in The Tatami Galaxy )

Ako Mayama (Fortune Teller in ) Happosai: Kazuhiko Inoue (Mikado Sanzenin in the 1989 Ranma 1/2 )

Kazuhiko Inoue (Mikado Sanzenin in the 1989 ) Hikaru Gosunkugi: Akira Ishida (Regulus Corneas in Re:ZERO)

Season 1 of Ranma 1/2 is available to stream on Netflix with a description that reads:

Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem… Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!

Ranma 1/2 will return for its second season this October. Stay tuned as we await more information, including an actual release date for Season 2.