CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Trailer Finds Denji Caught Between Reze And Makima

The continuation of the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime is following the current trend of continuing the story with a canon, theatrical film before returning for a new season.

The Chainsaw Man anime made a major impact upon release, fueled by the enormous success and popularity of the manga.

It attracted a wide international audience, especially in Western countries, and earned critical acclaim along with several major awards.

Produced by Studio MAPPA, the series was noted for its top-tier animation and bold, cinematic style. However, while many viewers appreciated its artistic direction, some fans were divided over its more restrained tone and slower pacing, which differed from the manga’s intense, fast-paced, frenetic energy.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is set to hit North American theaters on October 29. The movie is scheduled to be released a little earlier in Japan, on September 19, 2025. Sony is also planning to release the film in several other international territories on September 24.

You can check out a new trailer below.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is coming exclusively to movie theatres October 29.



New Theme Song by Kenshi Yonezu too!



Release Date: Sep 19, 2025

Animation Studio: MAPPA



New Theme Song by Kenshi Yonezu. Release Date: Sep 19, 2025. Animation Studio: MAPPA. Anime Adaptation of the "Reze Arc" (Volumes 6-7) of the popular Battle Action Manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto.



The Chainsaw Man manga was written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from December 3, 2018 – December 14, 2020. A sequel series was then started on July 13, 2022 in Shueisha's digital-only platform, Shōnen Jump+.

Studio MAPPA released a 12-episode TV anime on October 12, 2022 which was simulcast by Crunchyroll.

"For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules."