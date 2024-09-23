MY HAPPY MARRIAGE Season 2 Returning January 2025; New Teaser Trailer And Key Visual Released

Born talentless to a noble family famous for their supernatural abilities, Miyo Saimori is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When Miyo finally comes of marriageable age, though, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life crumble after she discovers her fiancé’s identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides all fled within three days of their engagements. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, both realize the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.

The anime series is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takehiro Kubota, with supervision and storyboards by Takao Abo, scripts written by Ami Sato, Takahito Onishi and Momoka Toyoda, character designs by Shoko Yasuda, and music composed by Evan Call.

Kubota returns as co-director of Season 2 alongside Masayuki Kojima. Ami Sato serves as the sole head writer, co-writing the script with Misato Hashiba, Fuka Ishii, and Momoka Toyoda.

The news of a January 2025 release window was accompanied by a teaser trailer and new key visual art. We also learned of some new members joining the cast for Season 2:

Fuyu Kudo voiced by Kikuko Inoue, Kiyoka's mother

Naoshi Usui voiced by Yuya Uchida, The founder of the "Gifted Communion" sect, which has plans to overthrow society using Miyo

"The second season of the anime series "My Happy Marriage", based on the hit light novel series that has sold over 9 million copies, will release in January 2025," Netflix wrote. "Along with an introduction of Season 2, teaser art and a trailer offering a sneak peek of the new season has been released."

My Happy Marriage Season 1 can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, which will also serve as home to the second season as it airs in January 2025.