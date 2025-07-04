JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STEEL BALL RUN Anime Production Staff Revealed; More Details Coming In September

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Japan announced that an adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run was in production. Details were light at the time, although it was confirmed that David Production, the same studio behind the anime adaptations of the first six parts of the manga, was returning as the main animation studio.

During the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure panel at Anime Expo 2025 this weekend, the main production staff was revealed. "The ultimate lineup is bringing SBR to life as an anime!!" the official X/Twitter said while sharing the specific members involved.

Below is the main staff involved in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run as well as their previous work on the series:

Directors: Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideya Takahashi (Part 5)

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideya Takahashi (Part 5) Series Director: Toshiyuki Kato (All Parts)

Toshiyuki Kato (All Parts) Series Composer: Yasuko Kobayashi (All Parts)

Yasuko Kobayashi (All Parts) Character Designer: Daisuke Tsumagari (Part 5)

Daisuke Tsumagari (Part 5) Music Composer: Yugo Kanno (Parts 3-6)

Yugo Kanno (Parts 3-6) Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami (All Parts)

Yoshikazu Iwanami (All Parts) Animation Studio: David Production (All Parts)

In addition to revealing the main staff, we were also treated to a new promo illustration. The latest art comes from Daisuke Tsumagari, character designer and chief animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run.

The initial announcement for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run came with a teaser video and key visual, but it was very light on details. Although we know the premise of the story from Part 7 of the manga, fans are understandably eager to learn more about the anime adaptation. Thankfully, we now have a date we can look forward to.

It was confirmed on social media that additional information for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run will be shared during a global livestream scheduled for September 23rd (JST). Hopefully, these additional details will entail a release window for the highly anticipated anime.

☆•♢━━━━━━━

SBR 新情報 解禁！

━━━━━━━♢•☆



9月23日（火・祝）

アニメ『スティール・ボール・ラン ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』

新情報を解禁するイベントの生配信が決定！！

詳細は後日発表！



On September 23 (JST), new information about STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre… pic.twitter.com/qvf1T4zlUb — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) July 5, 2025

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an anime adaptation of the long-running Japanese manga created by Hirohiko Araki. The manga, which remains ongoing, is divided into nine major story arcs, each centered around a new protagonist who carries the nickname 'JoJo.'

So far, the first six parts of the manga have received anime adaptations, all from David Production. The anime series first debuted with Part 1: Phantom Blood in 2012. The latest, Part 6: Star Ocean, aired from December 2021 to December 2022, releasing in batches on Netflix.

However, Part 7: Steel Ball Run is widely considered one of the most popular and critically acclaimed arcs in the entire series. It serves as a soft reboot of the JoJo universe, starting a new continuity that's separate from the first six parts.

Viz Media, which publishes the English language version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, describes the story of Steel Ball Run:

Riders from around the world gather in the Wild West for the race of the century! Johnny Joestar, a former jockey paralyzed from the waist down, comes to spectate, and momentarily regains the ability to walk while watching a duel fought by Gyro Zeppeli. Desperate to learn more about this power, Johnny joins the race alongside Gyro and embarks on the most epic and bizarre race to ever cross the American frontier!

In fact, Viz Media just recently announced that the English version of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run, Vol. 4 will be released on November 25, 2025.