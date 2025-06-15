JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 7 - STEEL BALL RUN English Release Date Announced With Cover Reveal

VIZ Media has announced the release date for the English version of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run, Vol. 4. On social media, the publisher confirmed that the next installment in the thrilling JoJo adventure series will be available on November 25, 2025 with pre-orders available now.

As part of the announcement, VIZ also revealed the Volume 4 cover art for the hardcover deluxe edition, which also features color pages.

Cover reveal! 🐴

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 7--Steel Ball Run, Vol. 4 releases November 25, 2025



Pre-order now: https://t.co/WQhjIn6alO pic.twitter.com/ZjnZBSxAsy — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) June 13, 2025

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run is the seventh main story arc of the supernatural action-adventure manga, although it effectively serves as a reboot of the series. It's set in an alternate universe and starts a new timeline that takes place in 1890s America during a cross-country horse race.

This story centers on Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced executioner with a mysterious past, as they team up to compete in the high-stakes Steel Ball Run, a cross-country horse race with a $50 million grand prize. What begins as a chance to chase their personal ambitions soon spirals into something far greater, as the duo uncovers the dark secrets behind the race and its enigmatic sponsor, President Funny Valentine. Packed with bizarre encounters, intense battles, and unforgettable twists, Steel Ball Run stands out as one of the most beloved arcs in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure saga.

Volume 4 (volume 84 of the entire JoJo's series) covers chapters 18-23, which includes the The Devil's Palm, Gyro Zeppeli's Mission, and The Terrorist from a Faraway Country story arcs. The official description for Volume 4 reads:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a groundbreaking manga famous for its outlandish characters, wild humor, and frenetic battles.



The hunt for the Holy Corpse is on! Gyro and Johnny have managed to get ahold of the second body part, the eyeballs, but can they keep Dio from getting his claws on them? And with a new enemy closing in on them, there’s no telling who will be the last to get the corpse!

The hardcover deluxe edition of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7--Steel Ball Run, Vol. 4 will be released on November 25, 2025. It's already available for pre-order from major retailers, such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, for $23.99.

The English digital release will also be released alongside the hardcover, and is already listed for pre-purchase on Amazon for $16.99.

Just a few months ago, Warner Bros. Japan announced that official production has begun on the anime adaptation for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run. A release date has not yet been revealed, but we did get to see the first teaser trailer and key visual.