MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Ending With Season 8 In Autumn 2025

My Hero Academia's eighth and final season is set to premiere next Autumn. We've known since October that the anime adaptation of the beloved superhero manga would be ending next year, but the release window was confirmed at Jump Festa 2025 this past weekend.

Season 8 will continue the Final War arc, which depicts the final battle between Heroes and Villains to determine the fate of the world. Season 7 was filled with many intense moments adapted from the manga, but the battle is not done yet. A teaser for the Final Season was shared back in October.

The staff behind Season 7 will return for the final season with Naomi Nakayama directing at Studio Bones and series director Kenji Nagasaki acting as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda will continue to write the series composition and scripts, with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima drawing the character designs and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

New key art for the highly anticipated final season was also shared on the My Hero Academia social channels.

My Hero Academia Season 8 will bring an end to the long-running anime series, which first debuted in 2016. The adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's Japanese manga series is considered one of the most popular anime series currently, gaining significant attraction globally thanks to its relatable characters and compelling superhero storylines.

Of course, while we're sad to see the anime come to an end, it wasn't totally unexpected. The series has been quickly catching up to the source material and the manga officially came to an end back in August.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, My Hero Academia is set in a world where super powers -- known asas "Quirks" in this universe -- have become commonplace. The story follows Izuki Midoriya, a young boy born without a Quirk with dreams of becoming a superhero. Recognizing his potential, All Might, the world's greatest hero, bestows his Quirk on Midoriya and helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

The entire My Hero Academia anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll, which describes the series:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

In addition to the seven current seasons, you can also find the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime films and a collection of specials.