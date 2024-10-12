MY HERO ACADEMIA Final Season Officially Confirmed For 2025 With New Key Art And Teaser

Following the Season 7 finale of My Hero Academia, the official social channels for the franchise have confirmed the anime series will end next year. Season 8 of My Hero Academia will be the final season of the show and will air in 2025, it was announced.

This isn't completely unexpected, as a promotional Jump pull-out called "My Hero Mass Media" suggested that the final season of My Hero Academia would be coming in 2025. Now it's just official.

Studio Bones released a very brief teaser trailer simply announcing the final season along with a new poster. Unfortunately, we don't have an official date yet, though it's possible that Season 8 is further along in production than anticipated. Season 7 of the long-running series aired from May 4th to October 12th of this year, ending this weekend.

It was confirmed that the staff behind Season 7 will return for the final season. Series director Kenji Nagasaki will act as chief director with Naomi Nakayama directing at Studio Bones. Yusuke Kuroda will continue to write the series composition/scripts with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima drawing the character designs. Yuki Hayashi will compose the music.

The first official key art for the upcoming eighth and final season was drawn by Yoshihiko Umakoshi. Check it out below!

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the My Hero Academia anime series first debuted in 2016. Set in a world where superpowers — called "Quirks" — have become commonplace, the story follows Izuki Midoriya, a young boy born without a Quirk with dreams of becoming a superhero. Recognizing his potential, All Might, the world's greatest hero, bestows his Quirk on Midoriya and helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training. The official series synopsis reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.