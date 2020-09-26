EDENS ZERO Reveals Staff and Airdate of April 2021

During the Toyko Game Show event in Japan, new details for Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero upcoming anime adaption were revealed. Anime studio, J.C. Staff, will take the helm with former Fairy Tail director Shinji Ishihara returning as the chief director for the series.
During the livestream, character designs and cast for the three main characters Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy, were revealed for the anime. Takuma Terashima will provide the voice for Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu plays Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya returns as Happy (but not the same Happy from Fairy Tail.)
Along with the anime, two games are also announced based on the Edens Zero manga. One is a 3D action RPG for "consoles," and the other is a top-down RPG for mobile devices. While there is no trailer or video for the anime, you can take a look at the game trailer for the console game by KONAMI.
The T.V. anime is set for an April 2021 debut.
At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos. - Kodansha Comics