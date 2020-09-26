EDENS ZERO Reveals Staff and Airdate of April 2021

Hiro Mashima's EDEN ZERO TV Anime Adaption Set for an April 2021 Premiere with J.C. Staff as the main studio and FAIRY TAIL director reprising his role.

During the Toyko Game Show event in Japan, new details for Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero upcoming anime adaption were revealed. Anime studio, J.C. Staff, will take the helm with former Fairy Tail director Shinji Ishihara returning as the chief director for the series.

During the livestream, character designs and cast for the three main characters Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy, were revealed for the anime. Takuma Terashima will provide the voice for Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu plays Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya returns as Happy (but not the same Happy from Fairy Tail.)



Along with the anime, two games are also announced based on the Edens Zero manga. One is a 3D action RPG for "consoles," and the other is a top-down RPG for mobile devices. While there is no trailer or video for the anime, you can take a look at the game trailer for the console game by KONAMI.

The T.V. anime is set for an April 2021 debut.