HORI-SAN TO MIYAMURA-KUN Reveals Staff For Its Fourth OVA

Hori-san to Miyamura-kun will be releasing its fourth OVA on December 14. The studio changes from Hoods Entertainment to GONZO. Besides sharing a key visual for the upcoming episode, the series also revealed some of the staff members.



Kazuya Aiura is directing the anime, Yuniko Ayana is writing the script and screenplay and Kenichi Kutsuna as well as Fumi Katou are performing character design. The voice cast is not confirmed to be the same although that is the most probable thing.



The main voice cast for the previous episode in the series is: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Izumi Miyamura and Asami Seto as Kyouko Hori. The original run for the OVA, which had three episodes, was from September 2012 to March 2015. The manga that inspired this series published from February 2007 to December 2011 and has a total of 10 volumes with 149 chapters. HERO wrote the story and drew the art.