KAKEGURUI Reveals New Visual For The Show's Second Season
Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura's manga series Kakegurui has spawned an anime series that has premiered in both Japan and on Netflix. The first season was enough of a success that a second was quickly greenlit. A new visual for the series' second season was recently revealed which features the main character. Check it out below!
The Kakegurui anime has just unveiled a new visual for the upcoming second season set to premier next year. Hit the jump to check it out!
The second series is set to premier in January 2019 with all of the previous cast and crew returning to lend their talents to another season. Excited for the new season? Share your thoughts in the usual spot.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]