KAKEGURUI Reveals New Visual For The Show's Second Season

Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura's manga serieshas spawned an anime series that has premiered in both Japan and on. The first season was enough of a success that a second was quickly greenlit. A new visual for the series' second season was recently revealed which features the main character. The second series is set to premier in January 2019 with all of the previous cast and crew returning to lend their talents to another season.