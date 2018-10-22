MOB PSYCHO 100 II Is Hosting Its World Premiere In Anime NYC

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II , will be streaming its world premiere in Anime NYC. Here is more information on the convention.

The official Anime NYC website has shared details on the world premiere of Mob Psycho 100 II. The first episode of season 2 will be streamed on Saturday November 17 in Panel Room 1 and will have Mob's own Japanese voice, Setsuo Ito, as a featured guest.



Setsuo Ito will be appearing at various Mob Psycho 100 panels, screenings, signings and photo ops. The convention will also host a Mob Psycho 100: Psycho Helmet Gathering in NYC. This event will give new information on the second season and have special announcements. What could they be? We'll just have to wait for details to come out of that room. This event will take place on Friday November 16.

Mob Psycho's upcoming second season is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.