MOB PSYCHO Is Making Its Debut On Toonami Next Week

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 , will be making its Toonami debut next week. Here are more details.

The official Toonami Twitter and Facebook accounts have announced that the shonen supernatural series, Mob Psycho, will be making its debut in Toonami on Saturday October 27 at 11:30 p.m.



Toonami shared a video on their Facebook account announcing the premiere. This video shares key moments and highlights from the first season. This trailer serves as an introduction to Mob and the English dub.

The English voice cast is the following: Michael Sorich as Ekubo, Erik Kimerer as Teruki Hanazawa, Max Mittelman as Ritsu Kageyama, Kyle McCarley as Shigeo Kageyama (Mob) and Chris Niosi as Arataka Reigen.

Mob Psycho's upcoming second season is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.