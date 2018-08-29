MS. VAMPIRE WHO LIVES IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD Anime Gets Release Date of October 5th
Ms. Vampire who lives in my neighborhood's official website has announced an anime adaptation of the slice of life manga. In the manga, Akari, a normal high school girl, gets lost in a forest and later rescued by a mysterious vampire girl named Sophie. The adventure begins as Akari starts caring for Sophie, an introvert to the extent of the word.
The manga for Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san or Ms. Vampire who lives in my neighborhood, has gotten an anime adaptation. Coming out on October 5th, here is some information regarding the new series.
According to ANN, the cast members are the following:
Miyu Tomita as Sophie Twilight
Yu Sasahara as Akari Amano
Lynn as Hinata Natsuki
Azumi Waki as Ellie
The manga started in August 27, 2014 and is currently ongoing. Comic Cune is behind the serialization and it is available in both English and Japanese.
The anime will be directed by Noriaki Akitaya, the character designer and general director is Takahir Sakai and the animation will be done by Studio Gokum and AXsiz.
