ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Reveals New Footage With Gamescom Trailer

Gamescom is going strong this week, the event is one of the staples for video game conferences. This new trailer by Bandai Namco showcases several new characters from One Piece: World Seeker.

The new trailer for One Piece: World Seeker is filled with new characters from the anime/manga. We see Luffy being taken to Prison Island and great fights between him and some enemy Marines.

Are you ready for a new chapter in Luffy's quest to become King of the Pirates? Journey to Prison Island where a host of foes await your demise!



ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER is coming in 2018 to PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. #OnePieceWorldSeeker pic.twitter.com/SLfqTqPSFt — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 21, 2018

The trailer also showcases the game's open-world feature. Players can run around and explore the area. Luffy's abilities make it easy to navigate and move with haste. This is the perfect setting to have fun with Luffy's gum-gum abilites.