ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Reveals New Footage With Gamescom Trailer
The new trailer for One Piece: World Seeker is filled with new characters from the anime/manga. We see Luffy being taken to Prison Island and great fights between him and some enemy Marines.
Gamescom is going strong this week, the event is one of the staples for video game conferences. This new trailer by Bandai Namco showcases several new characters from One Piece: World Seeker.
The trailer also showcases the game's open-world feature. Players can run around and explore the area. Luffy's abilities make it easy to navigate and move with haste. This is the perfect setting to have fun with Luffy's gum-gum abilites.
There is no exact release date for the game but the trailer does mention the game is "coming out in 2018". Any official announcements should be coming soon.
One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.
