OVERLORD: The Lizard Man War Is Brewing In Anime Season 2 Preview

With the second season of Overlord soon arriving, a new preview video has been published along with a poster visual and cast additions! Hit the jump for the full details.

Griffin Best | 12/18/2017
With Overlord's second season arriving on January 9th, a new preview video has been published along with a poster visual and cast additions. Watch both of the promo videos and read up on the cast additions down below!





Here is the new official poster visual for the second season of Overlord!

Poster 1

Some of the new cast additions include the following below:

Zaryusu Shasha - Hiroki Touchi
Shasuryu Shasha - Naomi Kusumi
Crusch Lulu - Sora Amamiya)
Zenberu Gugu - Kouji Ishii
Renner Theiere Chardelon Ryle Vaiself - Kiyono Yasuno
Climb - Ryouta Osaka

What are your thoughts on the new trailer for Overlord season 2? Are you excited to finally dive into the lizard man war? Which character is your favorite in the series? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!
