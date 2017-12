OVERLORD: The Lizard Man War Is Brewing In Anime Season 2 Preview

Withsecond season arriving on January 9th, a new preview video has been published along with a poster visual and cast additions. Watch both of the promo videos and read up on the cast additions down below!Here is the new official poster visual for the second season ofSome of the new cast additions include the following below:Zaryusu Shasha - Hiroki TouchiShasuryu Shasha - Naomi KusumiCrusch Lulu - Sora Amamiya)Zenberu Gugu - Kouji IshiiRenner Theiere Chardelon Ryle Vaiself - Kiyono YasunoClimb - Ryouta OsakaWhat are your thoughts on the new trailer forseason 2? Are you excited to finally dive into the lizard man war? Which character is your favorite in the series? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!