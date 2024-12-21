SPY X FAMILY Season 3 Premiere Date Announced; New Character Illustration Revealed

The announcements are coming out fast from Jump Festa 2025. This weekend, it was announced that Spy x Family Season 3 will premiere in October 2025. We don't yet have a specific date, but fans can now circle October on their calendar as the month to look forward to for the return of the domestic espionage series.

Alongside the announcement was the release of a new character illustration by designer Shimada Kazuaki that highlights Anya and her dog Bond.

Produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, Spy x Family is an adaptation of the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. The action-packed comedy series follows an undercover spy who must create a family to execute a mission. Little does he know that his new family has secrets of their own; his wife is a secret assassin and their adopted daughter is a telepath. Bond, the family dog depicted above, also has precognitive abilities.

The Spy x Family anime first debuted in October 2022 with a second season following in October 2023. The series is directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi at CloverwWorks and WIT Studio, with Takahiro Harada joining for Season 2. The series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The synopsis reads:

Twilight is an agent that works for WISE, Westalis's intelligence agency, and he is tasked with investigating Desmond, who is in Ostania and planning to start a war. Twilight disguises himself as the psychiatrist Loid Forger and adopts a girl named Anya so that he can enroll her into the prestigious Eden College to get closer to his target. Unbeknownst to him, Anya is actually a telepath who can read people's minds. One day, members of a mafia group that is after Twilight kidnaps Anya. Loid realizes that he needs to reconsider his priorities and...

In addition to the anime series, there's also a spin-off film, Spy x Family Code: White. Directed by Takashi Katagiri and also produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, the film offers an original, standalone story with a descrition that reads:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Spy x Family Code: White is also available to stream on Crunchyroll. The film was a smash hit with critics and grossed over $59 million from the box office worldwide.

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Spy x Family. In addition to the Season 3 confirmation, Crunchyroll has also announced plans to release both Season 2 of the anime and Code: White on Blu-ray and DVD. Both are set to arrive in March 2025, with a Limited Edition version of Season 2 also on the way. You can read more about that here.