SPY X FAMILY Season 2 And CODE: WHITE Getting Physical Release In March 2025

Since its debut in 2022, Spy x Family has become an incredibly successful anime. An adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the anime has so far released two seasons with a third on the way next year. We also got an anime film, Spy x Family Code: White, which debuted in North American theaters back in April.

Spy x Family is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with English dubs and subs, but fans have been waiting patiently for a physical release. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

Crunchyroll just laid out its March 2025 Blu-ray slate, confirming that Spy x Family Season 2 and Spy x Family Code: White are getting a physical Blu-ray/DVD release. Season 2 will even have a Limited Edition with special features.

The Season 2 Blu-ray DVD is available for pre-order with a release date of March 18, 2025. Special features include music videos and textless opening and ending songs.

There's also a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD that will be available on March 18th. This will come with additional limited edition features such as a 56-page art book, 3 art cards, The Forgers Acrylic Standee, and the Stella Star and Tonitrus Bolt Pins.

World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

Spy x Family Code: White will also be getting a physical release on March 18, 2025, with pre-orders available now. Directed by Takashi Katagiri, this animated spy action comedy film from Wit Studio and Cloverworks was released in 2023 and received glowing reviews from critics as it grossed over $59 million worldwide. Although it's also based on the manga, it features an original, standalone story.

After receiving an order to be replaced in Operation Strix, Loid decides to help Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy, by making the director's favorite meal in order to prevent his replacement.

Although no limited edition release is coming, there is a Walmart-exclusive Steelbook version. This features a special steelbook case with unique artwork.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Spy x Family Season 3 is in production. Not many details have been shared so far, but it is expected to air in October 2025.