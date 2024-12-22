Here's Exactly When The ONE PIECE Anime Will Resume Broadcast Next Year

Since October, the One Piece anime series has been on a hiatus. The show was said to be returning in April of 2025, and now we have an exact date to circle on our calendars.

Announced at Jump Festa 2025 and through the official One Piece social channels, the popular anime series will return on April 6, 2025. There has been a bit of a shakeup, however, as new episodes will now air in Japan at 11:15 p.m. JST each Sunday night on Fuji TV and affiliate stations.

The series will continue with Egghead Arc Part II when it returns. The announcement was accompanied by a brand new promo video and key art.

The hiatus came as a bit of a surprise when it was announced back in October. It coincided with a break in the manga, although that was due to series creator Eiichiro Oda dedicating some time to work on Netflix's live-action series. Oda has been spending some time in Cape Town in South Africa on the set of Netflix's One Piece series. During his time there, he's experienced all of the hard work that it takes to bring his beloved series to life. He even shared a promising statement on the progress of Season 2, which he says is "going to surpass Season 1."

During the anime's break, fans were treated to One Piece Fan Letter, a spin-off special adaptation of One Piece Nove: Straw Hat Stories, a compilation of short stories about members of the Straw Hats told from the perspective of side characters. One Piece Fan Letter was released as part of the franchise's 25th anniversary and is currently ranked as one the top-rated anime of all time, according to anime social networking site My Anime List. The

We've also had One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga to hold us over. This is the special edited version of the original arc that presents Fish-Man Island in an abridged 21-episode story with enhanced contemporary visuals.

Both One Piece Fan Letter and the first eight episodes of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. In other One Piece/Crunchyroll news, the anime streamer recently announced that some One Piece arcs will require a Premium Membership. While the first 206 episodes of the anime will remain free to watch, the rest of the series will begin to transition behind a gated paywall beginning on December 23rd.