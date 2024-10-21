ONE PIECE Manga Goes On Hiatus As Eiichiro Oda Heads To Work On Netflix's Live-Action Series

With the release of Chapter 1130, the One Piece manga has officially gone on break. As previously announced, the manga, which is in the midst of its Elbaf Arc, will be going on a two-week hiatus. It is scheduled to return on November 11th with the release of Chapter 1131.

One Piece publisher Shueisha previously announced that the manga was eyeing a break in late October and it was thought this would be used to rest. However, the official One Piece account confirmed that series creator Eiichiro Oda will be "busy working on the second season of the One Piece live-action show."

Filming on Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series is currently underway. During Geeked Week back in September, Netflix shared a ton of news and behind-the-scenes looks at the show's highly anticipated second season. Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes set tour, revealing new locations, costumes, and more, while also learning of some of the new actors who will bring the manga's beloved characters to life.

Netflix didn't officially announce when Season 2 will debut, although a not-so-subtle hint pretty much pointed to a 2025 debut. Of course, that's somewhat dependent on approval by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. Here's what he said back in September about Season 2:

Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island! Think about it. Imagine how much it'll cost! Lol. But whether it's the script or the cast, I continue to insist on this or that, which makes Matt the Showrunner go "Aaarrgh!" and Netflix go "Noooo!" and Tomorrow Studios go "Whaaaat" as they all pull their hairs out. All that, even though we grew so close making season 1. But it's because we all share the same passion for this show! Just as with last season, they've gone out of their way to promise that they won't put the show out until I'm satisfied. This isn't in the contract, you know. It's a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they've certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can't wait to see it!

During the manga's hiatus, fans will still have some new content to look forward to. Next week's issue will have Oda show off some "local souvenir presents" from around the world of One Piece. The following week's release will have a Q&A with Oda.

As a reminder, the One Piece anime is also going on an extended break. The series is officially on hiatus until April 2025, although there are plans to air a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc in the coming weeks. It was also announced this week that the special edited release has been delayed due to the 2024 World Series.