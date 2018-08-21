Release Dates For MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES’ Tickets Have Been Revealed

The anticipation is high, the time is near, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has ticket release dates! Here is the latest information on the exciting movie.

It’s almost time to go Plus Ultra, heroes!

Funimation

has revealed the release dates of pre-sale tickets for the movie

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

. Speaking from experience, the best move is to snatch those tickets as soon as possible.

Funimation tweeted out an announcement regarding ticket sales. The sale will begin on August 24, select theaters will participate. Fans will need to check out their surrounding theaters to make sure which one will screen it. The movie will begin screening on September 25 and will end on October 2.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

has been screening on Japan for a while now and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

Anime Expo 2018

hosted the movie’s premiere, lucky fans had the privilege of watching it really early and word of mouth says the movie is worth it.