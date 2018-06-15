SAINT SEIYA'S Most Recent Season Will Be Coming To An End

Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The upcoming chapter in the long running Saint Seiya series, Next Dimension, will be the final one in the current season. Hit the jump for the details.

marvelfreek94 | 6/15/2018
Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion revealed that the 29th issue of the magazine will mark the end of the current season of Masadi Kurumada's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - the Myth of Hades. Next week's chapter may mark the end of the series but it has been hinted that its not the end of the series; only the season. That being said the series has not been confirmed to be going on hiatus either. The series itself has been appearing through Akita Shoten since 2009 while the Saint Seiya property has been running since 1986. The series has seen everything from films, anime and even an english translation under the name Knights of the Zodiac. The newest adaptions are a Hollywood adaption being greenlit, a CG series for Netflix and an anime adaption of the spinoff series Saint Seiya:Saintia Sho!

Curious what will be coming next for the series? Maybe what is in store for the next season? Share your thoughts below! 

