SOLO LEVELING SEASON 2 -ARISE FROM THE SHADOW- Now Streaming On Crunchyroll; New Opening And Endings Released

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- has made its debut. The highly anticipated second season of the anime premiered today on Crunchyroll, which will serve as the streaming home for the series.

Season 2 is said to up the action of the already intense series as Jinwoo continues his training and takes on tougher monsters. The series will also turn a "spotlight on supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more."

An adaptation of Chugong's best-selling Korean web novel, Solo Leveling is set in a world where human warriors with supernatural abilities battle deadly monsters to protect mankind. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, a weak hunter who after being brutally slaughtered in a high-ranking dungeon is reawakened with knowledge of "the System," a mysterious program that grants him the ability to level up in strength.

Much of the first season was focused on Jinwoo's training, and that will continue in Season 2. However, now armed with confidence and improved power, Jinwoo promises to keep fighting in order to grow stronger.

The entire first season of Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchyroll with dubs and subs. The official synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.



Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

The first episode of Season 2, titled "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" is now available with subtitles. The specific episode description from Crunchyroll teases:

After a scheduled meeting with Jinah's teachers, Jinwoo is asked to talk to one of her classmates, Han Song-yi, who is working as a hunter. In an effort to show her the harsh reality of the job, Jinwoo takes her to a raid designated for new hunters of the White Tiger guild.

As a quick reminder, the cast of Solo Leveling Season 2 features Taito Ban (Kotaro Hijita in A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!) as Sung Jinwoo, Banjo Ginga (Gihren Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam) as Go Gunhee, Daisuke Hirakawa (Momotaro in Hozuki's Coolheadedness) as Choi Jong-In, Genta Nakamura (Orga in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic) as Yoo Jinho, Haruna Mikawa (Rin Kagawa in When Will Ayumu Make His Move?) as Sung Jinah, Hiroki Tochi (Pantherlily in Fairy Tail) as Baek Yoonho, Makoto Furukawa (Taiju Oki in Dr. STONE) as Woo Jinchul, and Reina Ueda (Reze in Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc) as Cha Hae-In.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige with series composition by Noboru Jimura and character design by Tomoko Sudo. The opening song, "ReawakeR," is performed by LiSA featuring Felix from Stray Kids, while the ending theme, "UN-APEX," is performed by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure.