STEINS;GATE 0 Anime's Latest Episode Will Be Delayed For One Week

The official website for the Steins;Gate 0 anime series announced that episode 20 of the series would be delayed by one week. Hit the jump to get the full details!

Earlier today, the official website for the Steins;Gate 0 anime series announced that episode 20 of the series would be delayed by one week. The episode will be premiering on AbemaTV, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Q Kyuushuu on September 5, and it will also air on AT-X, BS11, and Tochigi TV later. The episode was originally scheduled to debut on August 29th, but episode 19 will re-air in its place instead.



Episode 19's release has also been delayed by one week from airing on TV Aichi. The episode will premiere on August 29th on the channel. The network will re-air episode 18th during the previously scheduled time slot for episode 19th on August 22nd.



The anime premiered in Japan on April 11th, and the second half premiered on July 18th with episode 14. Retailers Sofmap and Neowing are listing the series with 23 broadcast episodes and one unaired episode that will ship on home video. If you want to watch it right now, Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series with English subtitles. Funimation's dub for the series premiered on April 30th.

