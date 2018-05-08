The YUKI YUNA IS A HERO Manga Will Be Ending This August
What began in 2014 within the pages of Kadokawa's Dengeki G's comic magazine will, after 4 years, be ending Tokko Kanno's Yuki Yuna Is A Hero series. The September issue of Kadokawa's magazine has announced that the manga series, based on the anime, will be ending at the end of this August.
As the series had continued on it had found itself on hiatus from September 2015 to January 2017 due to the author's health at the time. Even with a hiatus of that length the series still managed to hold a fanbase thanks to the two seasons of the anime that was airing.
The anime was met with success after the first season, about a middle school girl named Yuki Yuna who is apart of a secret hero club and fights a threatening being called "Vertex".
Not long after, a second season was released in two parts and acted as a direct sequel to the first season.
Was this a favorite series to anyone else? Share your thoughts in the usual place. Yuki Yuna Is A Hero ends on August 30th.
