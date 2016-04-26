Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Wolf's Rain The Complete Series Is Coming Soon From FUNimation

FUNimation is adding another amazing anime series to the already amazing lineup. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

Since the earth has entered into another ice age, humans had thought that wolves went extinct long long ago, but that is about to change when they're discovered living among humans. How is that possible? The learned to adapt by projecting themselves as humans.

Wolf's Rain will be available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD starting on February 7th, 2017. Don't forget to pick up your copy here!


 
About Wolf's Rain:

Paradise—a legend, a myth, and a hopeless dream in a world that has become a wasteland. It is not meant for everyone, only the wolves thought to be extinct yet still roam the lands. When the Flower Maiden awakens, the path to the end will open. Kiba and his newly formed pack must travel the Earth, facing unknown dangers, to find the door to Paradise.
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
Filed Under "Shonen" 1/24/2017
