YUKI YUNA IS A HERO Season 2 Set For Fall 2017 Anime Season

In her everyday life, Yuuna Yuuki is a hero. As proof, she is in her middle school's Hero Club, where she does her best to help others and bring a smile to everyone's face.



But Yuuna, always up to any task, is about to become an even bigger hero. Mysterious destructive forces called Vertexes begin threatening the world she loves, and the Hero Club is called upon by a strange phone app to save it. Along with her best friend Mimori Tougou, as well as sisters Fuu and Itsuki Inubouzaki, they must transform into magical girls in order to battle the Vertexes.



In between studying and putting on shows for kids, Yuuna and the Hero Club must fight for the very existence of their world and face the harsh truths behind their own powers, all the while discovering what it truly means to be a hero.

The surprise "Magical Girl" hit of the Fall 2014 anime season,, will be back for another round of heroic adventures this Fall. Season 2 was confirmed on the anime's official Japanese site The new season will be split into 2 parts, with the first titled(Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: Washio Sumi Chapter), which will consist of 6 episodes and will retell the events of the spinoff novel series which had events that ran parallel to what occurred in the first season. In addition, the first 6 episodes will be released in Japanese theaters as a three 48 minute movies, releasing on March 18, April 15 and July 8, respectively.The second part will also consist of 6 episodes and will be titled(Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: Hero Chapter) and will pick up from where the first season ended.