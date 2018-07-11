DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Shares Final Trailer Filled With Action

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has shared its final trailer. Here is more information on the film.

The last trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film has hit the internet and it shows new footage from the film, including the main Saiyan Showdown and information on its release. Thanks to Funimation, we have the English subtitles for the trailer and the first look at Vegeta with his Super Saiyan God transformation.



The trailer is playing the theme song for the movie titled Blizzard and is performed by Daichi Miura. Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo.



The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE