BLACK BUTLER Manga To Go On Hiatus Following August Issue

As the Black Butler manga approaches its climactic finale, it was announced that the manga will be going on hiatus. On social media, Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine account announced that the Black Butler manga will go on hiatus next month following the release of the August issue.

We don't know how long exactly the manga will go on hiatus, but the post does say it will be for "a while." During this break, the magazine will republish older serialized chapters of the manga.

The post was accompanied by a statement and illustration from creator Yana Toboso:

Thank you very much for always supporting Black Butler! We have decided to take a slightly longer hiatus. I debuted in 2004, so this year will mark 20 years of drawing. The reason I was able to continue for so long without any serious illnesses was due to everyone’s warm support. During this period, I will prepare mentally and physically to proceed with the necessary interviews and preparations for the climax of the Black Butler manga. I apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the series. Will will be back in the best condition!

The Black Butler manga was first published in 2006, nearly 20 years ago, in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine. Written and illustrated by Yana Toboso, the story follows a demonic butler, Sebastian Michaelis, who enters a contract with Ciel Phantomhive, the 12-year-old Earl of Phantomhive tasked with solving crimes in the underworld of Victorian-era London. Ciel, who is seeking revenge on those who tortured him and murdered his parents, has agreed to allow Sebastian to consume his soul.

The official synopsis reads:

Just a stone’s throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom and its master, one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria’s faithful servant and a slip of a twelve-year-old boy. Fortunately his loyal butler Sebastian is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master’s wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London’s underbelly, there apparently is nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true or at least, too good to be human

Black Butler was adapted into an anime series which was produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Toshiya Shinohara. The first season ran for 24 episodes from 2008 to 2009. We're now in the show's fourth season, Public School Arc, which debuted in April of this year.