DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA HASHIRA TRAINING ARC Gets Extended Final Episodes

Episodes 7 and 8 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc are getting expanded time slots as well as a theatrical screening alongside a stage talk, it was announced today.

The Hashira Training Arc debuted in May and as we approach the end, it appears it will need some extended time to wrap up the story. The official social media account for the Demon Slayer anime announced the updated timeslots and details for Episode 7 and Episode 8, while sharing a new visual teaser trailer.

Episode 7 will premiere on Fuji TV on June 23 and will air in a 40-minute time slot. Episode 8, the final episode of this arc, will air on Fuji TV on June 30 in a 60-minute time slot. The episodes will also air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV on June 29 and July 6 respectively.

In addition to the extended time slots, it was also announced that there will be a "Hashira Training Arc Climax Special Screening" for the final two episodes. The theatrical screening will be held at the same time as the final episode broadcast on June 30 at TOHO Cinema Shinjuku.

Following the screening of Episode 8, there will be a special talk around 12:20 a.m. on July 1st featuring some of the series' cast. Tickets will be available in advance through a lottery system starting on June 24. The talk will also be streamed on Aniplex's YouTube channel.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is the fourth season in the anime series. It adapts the 15th volume to the 16th volume of the manga, focusing primarily on the "Hashira Training Arc." The series, including the new season, can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at anime studio ufotable. Akira Matsushima serves as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, with music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

New episodes in the season are available with subtitles, although English-dub versions are being released slowly. As of this writing, Episode 1 and Episode 2 is available to stream with both English subtitles and dubs.