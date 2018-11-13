ANEMONE: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION Reveals New Character Designs

Studio Bones' upcoming adventure drama mecha sci-fi anime film, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution , has released new character designs for the show. Here is more information.

The official Eureka Hi Evo Twitter account has shared new character designs for several of the female personalities in the show. The image has six of them wear their uniform and pose. There is no information on their roles in the movie or any voice actor details. We do not know which actors are playing these characters.

The movie will premiere in Japan on November 10 and Funimation will distribute the film in the United States on 2019. Shigeru Fujita and Ayumi Kurashima are animation directors, Kenta Yokoya is the mechanical animation director, Takuhito Kusanagi and Fumihiro Katagai are designers. Ami Koshimizu is voicing Anemone and Kaori Nazuka voices Eureka.

The film is directed by Tomoki Kyouda, kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director, Dai Sato writes the script and RUANN has a theme song performance. There has been no opening theme revealed yet, the ending theme is There's No Ending by RUANN.

This is the second film in the Eureka Seven franchise and it is produced by: Bandai Visual, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures. Funimation has the English license and Bones is the studio animating it.