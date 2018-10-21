DATE A LIVE Season 3 Premieres In January 2019, Staff And Cast Revealed

The Fantasia Bunko Dai Kanshasai 2018 event announced the third season of popular harem mecha anime series, Date A Live, will be out in January 2019. The event also revealed the staff, cast and a key visual for the upcoming season.



Date A Live's season 3 will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Hideki Shirane is under series composition, Kouji Watanabe is the character designer, sweet ARMS performs the opening, Erii Yamazaki performs the ending theme and J.C.Staff is animating the season. Ayumi Mano joins the cast as the newest member and she will play the Seventh Spirit Natsumi. The key visual is a picture of Natsumi and her shadow.



Date A Live's second season aired from April 2014 to June 2014 with a total of 10 episodes and was produced by Kadokawa Shoten, AT-X and Nippon Columbia. Funimation has the English license and Production IMS did the animation. The light novel that inspired these media adaptations has been publishing since March 2011.









