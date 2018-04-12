DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND Anime Series Has An Official Release Date

The official domekano-anime website has shared the official release date of upcoming romance anime series Domestic Girlfriend. The site reports MBS is the first Television network broadcasting the show on January 11, 2019, airing on the Anime-ism timeslot. The site has an image showing the timeslots and other networks broadcasting the series.
Cast
Maaya Uchida as Rui Tachibana
Yoko Hikasa as Hina Tachibana
Taku Yashiro as natsuo Fujii
Yurika Hino as Tsukiko Tachibana
Takuya Eguchi as Fumiya
Takeaki Masuyama
Gakuto Kajiwara as Kine
Nobuo Tobita
Staff
Director - Shouta Ibata
Sound Director - Yayoi Tateishi
Original Creator - Kei Sasuga
Minami will be performing the opening and Alisa Takigawa will perform the ending. flying DOG and Bit Promotion are producing the series and Diomedea is animating the project. The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation has the same name and has been publishing since July 17, 2014 with 20 volumes in total. Kei Sasuga writes and illustrates the manga, Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA has the English license with 17 volumes on sale right now.
Natsuo Fujii is in love with his teacher, Hina. Attempting to forget his feelings towards her, Natsuo goes to a mixer with his classmates where he meets an odd girl named Rui Tachibana. In a strange turn of events, Rui asks Natsuo to sneak out with her and do her a favor. To his surprise, their destination is Rui's house—and her request is for him to have sex with her. There's no love behind the act; she just wants to learn from the experience. Thinking that it might help him forget about Hina, Natsuo hesitantly agrees.
After this unusual encounter Natsuo now faces a new problem. With his father remarrying, he ends up with a new pair of stepsisters; unfortunately, he knows these two girls all too well. He soon finds out his new siblings are none other than Hina and Rui! Now living with both the teacher he loves and the girl with whom he had his "first time," Natsuo finds himself in an unexpected love triangle as he climbs ever closer towards adulthood.
Domestic Girlfriend airs on January 11, 2019
