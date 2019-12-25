DRIFTING DRAGONS: New Trailer Revealed That Showcases The Opening Theme

A new anime, called Drifting Dragons, is coming. Hit the jump to check out the new teaser that shows the opening theme for the show!

An anime adaption of Taku Kuwabara's Drifiting Dragons is coming and will follow a crew of dragon hunters; who hunt dragons, in the clouds, on an airship. The series originally released in 2017, in Kodansha's digital comics and has gotten quite a following since the release. Recently, a new trailer was shown that showcases the opening theme, Gunjo, by Yoh Kamiyama; and the ending theme, Zettai Radio by Akai Koen. Check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Drifting Dragons releases, in Japan, on January 8th and Netflix on January 9th!

