GODZILLA: THE PLANET EATER Releases Its Second Promotional Video

Studio Polygon Pictures' action adventure sci-fi anime film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater , has released a new commercial. Here is more information.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.40 minute trailer for the kaiju anime movie Godzilla: The Planet Eater. The video uses both old shots of other trailers and has new footage for fans to enjoy. This trailer focuses on the struggle the humans face when facing the giant monster, it gives a look at the animation style the film takes.

The channel states that both chapter 1 and chapter 2, Monster Planet and Fixed BAttle Mobile Promotion City respectively, will be availble in Netflix. It even says that fans should get a month free trial period and watch it for free.

The movie premiered in Japan on November 9, 2018. Hiroyuki Seshita and Koubun Shizuno are directing it, Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director and Gen Urobuchi writes the script, is under series composition and is the original creator.