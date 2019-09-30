KABUKICHO SHERLOCK: New Character Trailer Revealed

A character trailer was revealed for the upcoming Kabukicho Sherlock series. Hit the jump to check out the new character and footage!

A new twist on the beloved literature character, Sherlock Holmes, Kabukicho Sherlock is a mystery series set in Japan. The series is from Production I.G. and is aiming for a release this month. Recently, a brand new trailer was revealed that showcased a new character Mary Morstan. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to shar your thoughts in the usual spot as Kabukicho Serlock releases, in Japan, on October 11th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE