KABUKICHO SHERLOCK: New Character Trailer Revealed

A character trailer was revealed for the upcoming Kabukicho Sherlock series. Hit the jump to check out the new character and footage!

marvelfreek94 | 9/30/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
A new twist on the beloved literature character, Sherlock Holmes, Kabukicho Sherlock is a mystery series set in Japan. The series is from Production I.G. and is aiming for a release this month. Recently, a brand new trailer was revealed that showcased a new character Mary Morstan. Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new series? Make sure to shar your thoughts in the usual spot as Kabukicho Serlock releases, in Japan, on October 11th!
