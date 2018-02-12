KAKEGURUI Season 2 Shares Nozomi Inubami Character Introduction Trailer

Studio MAPPA's shounen mystery psychological anime series, Kakeguruixx , has revealed a character introduction trailer for Nozomi Inubami. Here is more information on the show.

The upcoming second season of mystery anime series, Kakegurui, has released a new trailer focusing on the character of Nozomi Inubami who is voiced by Sayaka Kitahara. The video shows the character's design, lists her voice actor and lets fans know that the show will be out on January 2019. Expect more of these character introduction trailers, we will keep you updated.

The series launched a live-action television drama in January 15, 2018 and ended on March 19, 2018 with 10 episodes. A second season is in development right now. Tsutomu habasua directed it, JNN, MBS and TBS broadcasted it.

The first season of the anime ran from July 1, 2017 to September 23, 2017 and has 12 episodes. The staff that worked on season 1 and is now coming back for the second season in January 2019 is the following:

Staff

Director, Storyboard - Yuuichirou Hayashi

Sound Director - Akiko Fujita

Episode Director, Storyboard - Sayo Yamamoto

Script, Series Composition - Yasuko Kobayashi

Studio - MAPPA

The main voice cast from season 1 is the following, although it has not been confirmed it is coming back for season 2:

Cast

Yumeko Jabami - Saori Hayami

Mary Saotome - Minami TAnaka

Ryouta Suzui - Tatsuya Tokutake

Midari Ikishima - Mariya Ise

Kirari Momobami - Miyuki Sawashiro

The manga series that inspired this anime project is written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Toru Naomura. Square Enix publishes it and Yen Press has the English license. It has been publishing in the Gangan Joker magazine since 2014 and has 10 volumes out right now.

