KEMONO FRIENDS Season 2 Shares New Promotional Video

Studio Yaoyorozu's Japanese adventure comedy fantasy anime, Kemono Friends , has shared a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Kemono Friends website has shared a new promotional video for the upcoming second season of the adventure comedy series. The video is 1.03 minutes long and shows several new shots of the season and gives footage of the female characters interacting with each other while going through their normal day.

The sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.

The only two members revealed are Riko Kooike and Yui Ishikawa. The three main characters and their voice actors in season 1 were: Yuka Ozaki as Serval, Aya Uchida as Kaban and Aya Uchida as Lucky Beast. The first season aired from January 11, 2017 to March 29, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Yaoyorozu animated this project and can be found in Crunchyroll. Kemono Friends 2 will premiere on January 7, 2019.

The manga series that inspired this anime series ran from May 26, 2015 to January 26, 2017 and has 2 volumes with 20 chapters. Fly wrote the story and drew the illustrations, Shounen Ace serialized it. The manga also had a couple of spin-off series titled "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen" and "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen".

