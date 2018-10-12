MANARIA FRIENDS Anime Series Reveals Official Release Date

Studio CygamesPictures' upcoming action supernatural magic anime series, Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends , has shared its official release date. Here is more information.

official manarai.jp website has shared the official release date of the upcoming supernatural anime series Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends. The series will premiere on January 20 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 television networks. Sentai Filmworks picked up the license to this anime and revealed that the series will take place in the Mysteria Academy in the kingdom of Mysteria.

Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project. The main voice cast is: Yoko Hikasa as Anne, Ayaka Fukuhara as Grea, Nana Mizuki as Hanna, Wataru Hatano as Owen, Kimiko Koyama as Roux and Kikuko Inoue as Miranda.

This is the story of an encounter between a normal person and a demon. The world is mixed with every race: humans, gods and demons. The manga that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to November 2017 with 2 volumes and 16 chapters. Kenji Mizuta wrote the story and drew the illustrations.

