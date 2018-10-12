MINI TOJI Anime Series Reveals Its Theme Songs And Episode Count

The official Mini Toji website has revealed the upcoming series' official theme songs and its episode count. The series will have two of its voice actors, Kaede Hondo and Himika Akaneya, sing the theme song which is titled "Kono Bangumi wa Ura Wakaki Komuin-tachi no Teikyo de Okuri Itashimasu". The song's english title is "This Program is Made Possible By Young Government Workers".



The series will launch a Blu-ray with 11 episodes shipping on May 24 and including the theme song CD. Mini Toji launches on January 5, 2019 and will air on Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS. Yuu Nobuta is directing the series, Aoi Akashiro is under series composition, Hiromi Ogata performs character design and Project No.9 is the studio animating it. The voice cast is the following: Kaede Hondo as Kanami Eto, Saori Onishi as Joza Himekawa, Waka Azu as Mai Yanase, Nikko Nikko as Sayaka Itomi, Matsuda Risa as Maiko Kaoru and Suzuki Eri as Erien Ogura Kenji.

The anime series this series is spinning off from aired from January 5, 2018 to June 22, 2018 and has 24 episodes. Funimation has the English license and Studio Gokumi animated it. The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since October 26, 2017 and is written and drawn by Sakae Saitou while Shounen Ace serializes it.