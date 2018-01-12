PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Releases Its Second Promotional Video
The official Pastel Memories YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38 minute promotional video of the upcoming action adventure anime series. The video introduces the main characters as well as their voice actors, lists the television networks broadcasting the show, shows action scenes and lists the release date as well as staff/cast.
Studio Project No.9's upcoming action adventure anime series, Pastel Memories, has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.
Project No.9 is the studio animating this project which will be broadcasted on the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS and BS. The release date is January 7, 2019. Here is the staff and cast working on the series.
Staff
Director - Yasuyuki Shinozaki
Sound Director - Yuuichi Imaizumi
Studio - Project No.9
Producers - MAGES., Furyu
Cast
Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya
Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi
Yukiyo Fujii as kaoruko Nijouin
Yumi Uchiyama as Irina leskova
Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki
Hiyori Nitta as Izumi Asagi
The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts. The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.
Pastel Memories launches on January 7, 2019
The story takes place in a future Akihabara where otaku culture has declined. Players play as a shopkeeper of an otaku shop. Together with the heroines who are in fact otaku girls, the shopkeeper start helping people claim their lost otaku memories back.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]