PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Releases Its Second Promotional Video

The official Pastel Memories YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38 minute promotional video of the upcoming action adventure anime series. The video introduces the main characters as well as their voice actors, lists the television networks broadcasting the show, shows action scenes and lists the release date as well as staff/cast.



Project No.9 is the studio animating this project which will be broadcasted on the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS and BS. The release date is January 7, 2019. Here is the staff and cast working on the series.



Staff

Director - Yasuyuki Shinozaki

Sound Director - Yuuichi Imaizumi

Studio - Project No.9

Producers - MAGES., Furyu



Cast

Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya

Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi

Yukiyo Fujii as kaoruko Nijouin

Yumi Uchiyama as Irina leskova

Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki

Hiyori Nitta as Izumi Asagi



The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts. The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.





The story takes place in a future Akihabara where otaku culture has declined. Players play as a shopkeeper of an otaku shop. Together with the heroines who are in fact otaku girls, the shopkeeper start helping people claim their lost otaku memories back. Pastel Memories launches on January 7, 2019