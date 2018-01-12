 PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Releases Its Second Promotional Video
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Releases Its Second Promotional Video

PASTEL MEMORIES Anime Series Releases Its Second Promotional Video

Studio Project No.9's upcoming action adventure anime series, Pastel Memories, has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

MemoAcebo | 12/1/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official Pastel Memories YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38 minute promotional video of the upcoming action adventure anime series. The video introduces the main characters as well as their voice actors, lists the television networks broadcasting the show, shows action scenes and lists the release date as well as staff/cast.

Project No.9 is the studio animating this project which will be broadcasted on the following networks: TOKYO MX, KBS and BS. The release date is January 7, 2019. Here is the staff and cast working on the series.

Staff
Director - Yasuyuki Shinozaki
Sound Director - Yuuichi Imaizumi
Studio - Project No.9
Producers - MAGES., Furyu

Cast
Rie Murakawa as Yuina Machiya
Naomi Oozora as Michi Edogawabashi
Yukiyo Fujii as kaoruko Nijouin
Yumi Uchiyama as Irina leskova
Mariko Toribe as Ayaka Sakaki
Hiyori Nitta as Izumi Asagi

The opening theme is Believe in Sky by Asami Imai and the ending theme is Sparkle Power by Iketeru Hearts. The mobile game this anime is based on has the same title and was released in Japan on October 23, 2017 for both iOS and Android devices. FuRyu both developed and published it as a role-playing video game.



The story takes place in a future Akihabara where otaku culture has declined. Players play as a shopkeeper of an otaku shop. Together with the heroines who are in fact otaku girls, the shopkeeper start helping people claim their lost otaku memories back.

Pastel Memories launches on January 7, 2019
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...